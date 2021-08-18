Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan’s credit rating remains at AA: S&P Global Ratings report

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 3:12 pm
Premier Brad Wall announced over social media that the province will be repealing Bill 40 during Wednesday’s throne speech which would have allowed for minority sales or partnerships with Crown corporations. View image in full screen
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Saskatchewan's credit rating at AA with a stable outlook in a recent report, announced by the province on Wednesday. File / Global News

A recent S&P Global Ratings report shows that Saskatchewan’s credit rating remains at AA based on what it called a “stable outlook.”

“All three major rating agencies have now updated their credit rating and outlook for Saskatchewan following the 2021-22 Budget, and we continue to have the second-highest overall credit rating among Canadian provinces,” said Donna Harpauer, Saskatchewan’s deputy premier and finance minister.

Read more: Saskatchewan maintains ‘stable outlook’ with AA credit rating from S&P Global

“We are pleased that the major rating agencies continue to have confidence in our government’s fiscal and budgetary approach, despite the significant challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

In its report, S&P said it expects that “with the resumption of economic growth, the province’s revenues will begin to recover, and its fiscal results will materially improve in the next two years.”

It said the province’s creditworthiness has to do with its strong financial management.

Read more: Standard and Poor’s cuts Saskatchewan credit rating, cites low commodity prices

“With respect to revenue and expenditure management, the government has historically demonstrated a willingness to take corrective steps to control spending to offset revenue volatility,” the report read.

“Debt and liquidity management policies and practices are prudent and risk-averse.”

S&P also mentioned that with higher commodity prices on top of the economy reopening, Saskatchewan’s economic rebound should improve as the year moves along.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Market & Business Report – August 17, 2021' Global News Morning Market & Business Report – August 17, 2021
Global News Morning Market & Business Report – August 17, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
