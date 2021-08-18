Heat warning in effect for much of northern Ontario: Environment Canada

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Heat warnings are in effect for much of northern Ontario today.
Environment Canada says hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through Friday.
It says the conditions can also lead to deteriorating air quality.
The weather agency says temperatures could reach a maximum of 29 to 34 degrees Celsius.
It says people should watch for effects of heat illness, such as fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce heat risk, the agency suggests scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.
