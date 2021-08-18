Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warning in effect for much of northern Ontario: Environment Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2021 1:38 pm
Environment Canada says hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through Friday in much of northern Ontario. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through Friday in much of northern Ontario. Getty Images

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Heat warnings are in effect for much of northern Ontario today.

Environment Canada says hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through Friday.

It says the conditions can also lead to deteriorating air quality.

Read more: Heat warning issued for much of southern Ontario, humidex of 40 expected for several days

The weather agency says temperatures could reach a maximum of 29 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Trending Stories

It says people should watch for effects of heat illness, such as fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce heat risk, the agency suggests scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Torontonians find ways to cool off during heat warning' Torontonians find ways to cool off during heat warning
Torontonians find ways to cool off during heat warning
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Environment Canada tagEnvironment Canada heat warning tagNorthern Ontario News tagNorthern Ontairo tagNorthern Ontario heat warnings tagNorthern Ontario heat wave tagThunder Bay heat warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers