Canada

Toronto’s BeerFest returns Sept. 24 and 25 but all attendees must be fully vaccinated

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2021 10:51 am
A variety of beers. View image in full screen
A variety of beers. Getty Images

TORONTO — Fall BeerFest T.O. is returning but all attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The festival’s organizers say the event will be held in Bandshell Park at Toronto’s Exhibition Place on Sept. 24 and 25.

All fans, vendors, crew, suppliers, artists, and partners will be required to show proof of vaccination.

Organizers say the email receipt sent by Ontario’s Ministry of Health after receiving a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine must be used to gain admission.

The president of Beerilicious, which organizes BeerFest, says it has been approved after missing both the 24th and 25th anniversaries of the summer event.

Les Murray says Beerilicious’s top priority is to keep everyone safe while enjoying a brew or two.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
