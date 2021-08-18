Menu

Canada

Kingston police search for missing 29-year-old woman

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 10:25 am
Kingston police search for missing 29-year-old woman - image View image in full screen

Kingston police are looking for a missing 29-year-old woman.

Police say Kayla Howlett was last seen Aug. 11 in downtown Kingston.

Police believe she may still be in the city or in Ottawa.

She is described as five feet one inch tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with a slim build and short brown curly hair.

Trending Stories

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a burgundy red print skirt, a grey hoodie, red Converse running shoes and a large round backpack, police say.

Police ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact them.

