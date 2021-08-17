Manitoba Moose sign 4 players including Portage’s Dean Stewart

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Moose announced four player signings on Tuesday, including one who’s a local home grown talent from this province.

The Moose signed defenceman Dean Stewart of Portage la Prairie, left-winger Evan Polei, goalie Philippe Desrosiers, and blueliner Tristian Pomerleau.

The 23-year-old Stewart signed a one-year agreement. He played in the ECHL last season with the Wichita Thunder and registered six goals and 30 assists in 53 games.

Stewart is a former member of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Portage Terriers, playing two seasons in the MJHL from 2014-2016. He also played for the Under-18 AAA Central Plains Capitals.

Stewart was a seventh round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2016.

What to expect from new addition, Dean Stewart! #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/HVevXW5Ebv — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) August 17, 2021

Polei, 25, signed a two-year contract with the Moose. The Alberta product has played five seasons in the AHL for three different teams. He notched three markers with three assists in just 15 games with the Cleveland Monsters last season.

Check out what Evan Polei will bring to the #MBMoose upon his arrival!#GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/kIB9LViyVC — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) August 17, 2021

Derosiers, 26, signed a one-year pact after not playing during the COVID-19 shortened season. He bounced between the AHL and ECHL for the better part of the past five seasons.

Derosiers was a sixth round draft pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2013 NHL Draft.

The club also inked the 25-year-old Pomerleau to a one-year deal. Pomerleau has only one game of professional experience. He suited up for a single game with the AHL’s Laval Rocket last season after three seasons at the University of New Brunswick and five years with the QMJHL’s Victoriaville Tigers.

The Moose season opener is scheduled for October 16.

