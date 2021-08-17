Kingston police asking for help to locate a missing youth

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Kayden Richards, 13, was last seen on Aug. 13 at approximately 5:30 p.m. near Portsmouth Avenue and Bath Road.
Police say he’s known to frequent the area of Compton Street in Kingston’s north end.
Richards is described as white, five feet tall and about 150 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.
