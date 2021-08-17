Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Province asks boaters to help prevent spread of zebra mussels in Lake Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 2:06 pm
Winnipeg Beach was covered by scores of zebra mussels in this 2018 file photo.
Winnipeg Beach was covered by scores of zebra mussels in this 2018 file photo. Timm Bruch / Global News

The province is urging Manitoba boaters to follow decontamination steps to prevent the spread of zebra mussels after the invasive species was detected at Lake Manitoba Narrows.

Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Ralph Eichler said Tuesday that nine water samples collected from Lake Manitoba Narrows last month show the presence of juvenile zebra mussels, indicating there could be a reproducing population in the lake.

“We know that Manitobans support our effort to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, and most boaters are responsible about following the steps to clean, drain, dry and decontaminate their equipment,” he said.

“We need to ensure boaters and all surface water users get on board with protecting our environment and help contain the new finding of zebra mussels in Lake Manitoba.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Zebra mussels discovered in another Manitoba lake

Story continues below advertisement

The mussels have been known to contaminate aquatic ecosystems, impact native fish populations, affect boats and engines, and litter beaches with their shells.

The province said it will be establishing control zones under the Water Protection Act, and asking boaters to decontaminate all watercraft and water-related equipment before it’s placed into another body of water.

Click to play video: 'Dangers of zebra mussels in Manitoba' Dangers of zebra mussels in Manitoba
Dangers of zebra mussels in Manitoba – Jun 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Province of Manitoba tagZebra Mussels tagLake Manitoba tagboaters tagaquatic invasive species tagralph eichler tagLake Manitoba Narrows tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers