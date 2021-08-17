Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Three people arrested following crash north of London, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted August 17, 2021 6:16 am
Provincial police have arrested three people following a crash north of London involving a stolen vehicle. View image in full screen
Provincial police have arrested three people following a crash north of London involving a stolen vehicle. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

Provincial police have arrested three people following a crash north of London involving a stolen vehicle.

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Ilderton Road around 5:40 a.m. Monday.

Read more: London police charge man in assault of citizen and police officer

Police say three individuals fled the scene, and investigators soon discovered that the vehicle involved had been stolen.

Trending Stories

The OPP’s Canine Services and Emergency Response team were called to the scene. Police say one individual was taken into custody, while the two other suspects made their way to the city of London.

The pair were later arrested at an address on Viscount Road, with help from London Police.

Read more: OPP investigate sexual assault reported at campground near Goderich, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there were no injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOntario tagPolice tagLondon tagOPP tagMiddlesex County tagIlderton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers