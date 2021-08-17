Three people arrested following crash north of London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police have arrested three people following a crash north of London involving a stolen vehicle.

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Ilderton Road around 5:40 a.m. Monday.

Police say three individuals fled the scene, and investigators soon discovered that the vehicle involved had been stolen.

The OPP’s Canine Services and Emergency Response team were called to the scene. Police say one individual was taken into custody, while the two other suspects made their way to the city of London.

The pair were later arrested at an address on Viscount Road, with help from London Police.

Police say there were no injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.