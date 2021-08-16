COVID-19: Waterloo Region surpasses 800K vaccination mark but less than 1,000 occurred Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

There have now been more than 800,000 jabs of COVID-19 vaccine into arms in the area, according to Waterloo Region’s vaccination distribution task force.

The agency says there have now been a total of 800,161 vaccinations done, which is 5,409 more than it announced on Friday.

Included in that total are 926 jabs done on Sunday, which is the lowest one-day total number of new vaccinations reported since early May.

However, a total of 384,744 area residents are now fully vaccinated, which works out to 75.87 per cent of eligible residents of 65.34 per cent of all people residing in the region.

2:38 Canada’s 44th federal election begins during 4th COVID-19 wave Canada’s 44th federal election begins during 4th COVID-19 wave

On the flip side of the equation, Waterloo Public Health reported another 18 positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 18,676.

Story continues below advertisement

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases down slightly to 19.6.

Another 19 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 18,247.

For the fourth straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, leaving the death toll in the area at 286, including four victims in August.

This leaves the number of active cases at 138, which is just three less than was reported last Monday.

There are still 18 patients in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 including 11 people who are in need of intensive care.

We are down to four active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was declared over at St. Mary’s General Hospital, which is the lowest number the area has experienced since early June.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 526 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the fifth straight day case counts are above 500. The provincial case total now stands at 556,087.

Of the 526 new cases recorded, the data showed 353 were unvaccinated people, 60 were partially-vaccinated people and 113 were fully-vaccinated people.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Monday’s report, 128 cases were recorded in Toronto, 83 in Peel Region, 66 in York Region, 52 in Hamilton, and 46 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has remained at 9,418 as no new deaths have been recorded since Saturday.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues