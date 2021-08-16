1.5M COVID-19 doses administered in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa passed another COVID-19 vaccination milestone over the weekend as case counts continue to rise in the nation’s capital.

Ottawa Public Health’s vaccine dashboard shows that just over 1.5 million shots have been administered across the city as of Monday.

So far 84 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents aged 12 and older have received at least an initial shot of the vaccine, while 76 per cent have gotten both shots.

Some 702,084 people, or 67 per cent of Ottawa’s total population, are now considered fully vaccinated.

OPH meanwhile reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, following increases of 13 cases on Sunday and 19 cases on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate jumped to 1.4 per cent in the latest report, up from 1.0 per cent in the previous period.

Active COVID-19 cases in the city now stand at 138, relatively steady from the day before.

One fewer person is in hospital with the virus as of Monday. OPH’s dashboard shows three people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

No new deaths or outbreaks related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

3:59 COVID-19 vaccine to be mandatory for all federal workers COVID-19 vaccine to be mandatory for all federal workers