Health

1.5M COVID-19 doses administered in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 12:18 pm
Ottawa Public Health says 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered locally. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health says 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered locally. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa passed another COVID-19 vaccination milestone over the weekend as case counts continue to rise in the nation’s capital.

Ottawa Public Health’s vaccine dashboard shows that just over 1.5 million shots have been administered across the city as of Monday.

So far 84 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents aged 12 and older have received at least an initial shot of the vaccine, while 76 per cent have gotten both shots.

Read more: Ontario reports 526 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for 3rd straight day

Some 702,084 people, or 67 per cent of Ottawa’s total population, are now considered fully vaccinated.

OPH meanwhile reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, following increases of 13 cases on Sunday and 19 cases on Saturday.

The city’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate jumped to 1.4 per cent in the latest report, up from 1.0 per cent in the previous period.

Active COVID-19 cases in the city now stand at 138, relatively steady from the day before.

One fewer person is in hospital with the virus as of Monday. OPH’s dashboard shows three people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

No new deaths or outbreaks related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

