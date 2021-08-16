Menu

Canada

Man dead, officer injured after shooting in Fergus, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2021 6:10 am
Man dead, officer injured after shooting in Fergus, Ont. - image View image in full screen
Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images

FERGUS, ONTARIO — A 31-year-old man is dead and a provincial police officer is in hospital after an incident in Fergus, Ont., on Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in and launched a probe into the incident.

The agency says police were called about a domestic disturbance at about 11 am.

It says officers tried to negotiate with the man, and at about 1:30 p.m. the man and officers had “an interaction.”

The SIU says police shot at the man, and he died at the scene.

It says a police officer is in hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU is automatically called to investigate incidents involving police where there is serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
