Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

South African firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 cleared for active duty

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 4:09 pm
Two firefighters among the around 100-person South African deployment, along with 12 close contacts self-isolated, but they can now "safely return to active duty.". View image in full screen
Two firefighters among the around 100-person South African deployment, along with 12 close contacts self-isolated, but they can now "safely return to active duty.". File / Global News

A pair of South African firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 are clear to return to work, a provincial government spokesperson told Global News Sunday.

Two firefighters among the around 100-person South African deployment, along with 12 close contacts had to self-isolate, but they can now “safely return to active duty.”

The spokesperson said the Manitoba Wildfire Service will continue its regular rapid testing of crew members, including those from South Africa, for the remainder of the wildfire season. Crew members have been undergoing COVID-19 testing since the spring, following the advice of public health officials.

Trending Stories

More than 100 firefighters from South Africa arrived in Manitoba on Wednesday to help the province battle wildfires.

As of Friday, 129 wildfires were burning across Manitoba, 12 of which were listed as out of control in the province’s fire situation report.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba lodger hit by pandemic restrictions then wildfires' Manitoba lodger hit by pandemic restrictions then wildfires
Manitoba lodger hit by pandemic restrictions then wildfires
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba Wildfires tagManitoba Wildfire Service tag2021 Manitoba wildfire season tagFirefighters rapid testing for COVID-19 tagManitoba firefighters getting help tagSouth African firefighters in Manitoba tagSouth African firefighters test positive for COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers