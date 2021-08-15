Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Chatham, Ont., man charged for allegedly stealing $90 of chocolate from dollar store

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted August 15, 2021 2:03 pm
Only 5 of calories should be from sugar
The man has been released and is set to appear in court on Sept. 14. . (AP Photo/Sang Tan. File)

A Chatham, Ont., man with a sweet tooth got into a not-so-sweet situation.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Dollarama on St. Clair Street about a possible theft.

Read more: Intoxicated Chatham, Ont., man charged after walking barefoot with stolen marijuana plants: police

A man was seen reportedly stealing around $90 worth of chocolate.

Trending Stories

Police arrested a 23-year-old a short distance away.

The man has been released and is set to appear in court on Sept. 14.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton woman with disability hopes to get stolen customized van back' Edmonton woman with disability hopes to get stolen customized van back
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagTheft tagChocolate tagChatham-Kent tagChatham tagDollarama tagstealing tagDollar Store tagChatham police stolen chocolate Dollarama tagPolice Chatham-Kent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers