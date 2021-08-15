Chatham, Ont., man charged for allegedly stealing $90 of chocolate from dollar store

A Chatham, Ont., man with a sweet tooth got into a not-so-sweet situation.
Police say around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Dollarama on St. Clair Street about a possible theft.
A man was seen reportedly stealing around $90 worth of chocolate.
Police arrested a 23-year-old a short distance away.
The man has been released and is set to appear in court on Sept. 14.
