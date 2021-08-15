Menu

Canada

21-year-old man dead after two-vehicle collision in Bradford

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:37 pm
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. View image in full screen
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 21-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Bradford early Sunday, South Simcoe Police say.

Emergency services were called to a scene of a collision in the area of County Road 27 and Line 9 at around 1:30 a.m.

Police said a Ford Mustang was travelling westbound when it collided with a Volkswagon Jetta driving northbound.

Trending Stories

Investigators said a 21-year-old man from Beeton was pronounced dead on scene. A 34-year-old Barrie resident was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear which man was from which vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 ext. 1450.

