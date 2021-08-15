21-year-old man dead after two-vehicle collision in Bradford

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Bradford early Sunday, South Simcoe Police say.

Emergency services were called to a scene of a collision in the area of County Road 27 and Line 9 at around 1:30 a.m.

Police said a Ford Mustang was travelling westbound when it collided with a Volkswagon Jetta driving northbound.

Investigators said a 21-year-old man from Beeton was pronounced dead on scene. A 34-year-old Barrie resident was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear which man was from which vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 ext. 1450.

