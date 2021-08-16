Menu

Health

Saskatchewan Cancer Agency upgrades cervical cancer screening

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 12:40 pm
Saskatchewan Cancer Agency meets 100 per cent of Accreditation Canada’s required organizational practices for safety and quality improvement. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Cancer Agency changing the Screening Program for Cervical Cancer to enhance accuracy of testing. File / Global News

In partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) is replacing the usual pap smear with a liquid-based cytology (LBC).

Around 40 women in Saskatchewan are diagnosed with cervical cancer and nearly 10 die from it every year.

Through the use of LBC, results will be more accurate when professionals are testing for cervical cancer.

The changes to the Screening Program for Cervical Cancer are made possible because of the $300,000 in funding provided by the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer.

Read more: Want to reduce your chances of cervical cancer? Here’s what you need to know

“The SCA is committed to working with the Partnership towards a shared goal of ending cervical cancer in Canada by 2040. Cervical cancer is almost entirely preventable and highly curable when found and treated early,” said Dr. Jon Tonita, president and chief executive officer of the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency.

The provincial government also budgeted more than $600,000 to continue cancer screening program testing in Saskatoon and Regina.

Read more: Cervical cancer could be eliminated in Canada in just 20 years, studies find

