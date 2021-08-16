Saskatchewan Cancer Agency upgrades cervical cancer screening

Send this page to someone via email

In partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) is replacing the usual pap smear with a liquid-based cytology (LBC).

Around 40 women in Saskatchewan are diagnosed with cervical cancer and nearly 10 die from it every year.

Through the use of LBC, results will be more accurate when professionals are testing for cervical cancer.

The changes to the Screening Program for Cervical Cancer are made possible because of the $300,000 in funding provided by the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer.

“The SCA is committed to working with the Partnership towards a shared goal of ending cervical cancer in Canada by 2040. Cervical cancer is almost entirely preventable and highly curable when found and treated early,” said Dr. Jon Tonita, president and chief executive officer of the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency.

The provincial government also budgeted more than $600,000 to continue cancer screening program testing in Saskatoon and Regina.