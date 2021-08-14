Damage in the millions after fire at Hamilton truck repair business on Barton Street

Send this page to someone via email

It took firefighters four hours to knock down a large fire at a commercial building in Hamilton’s east end on Saturday.

Officials say the “deep-seated” three-alarm fire started at a truck repair business just before 8:30 a.m. at 2555 Barton Street East between Centennial Avenue North and Lake Avenue North.

“Crews made entry into the structure to initiate interior firefighting operations and had to be pulled out as potions of the roof began to collapse,” Hamilton fire chief Dave Cunliffe said in a release.

Cunliffe said three aerial apparatus were deployed to direct high-volume water streams at the flames.

At one point Hamilton police alerted nearby residents to stay in their homes with windows closed due to excessive smoke in the air.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still not known and is under investigation.

Hamilton fire have determined the estimated cost of damage caused by the blaze is in the millions of dollars.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Firefighting crews remain in defensive operations. Progress is being made to extinguish the deep seated fire inside the structure and extinguish hot spots and fire within the roof areas. Crews are expected to remain on scene for some time. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/Xr1Vs4LkTu — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) August 14, 2021

