Crews continue battling grass fire near Canmore, traffic moving east and westbound again

Traffic was moving again along the Trans-Canada Highway Saturday morning after a grass fire near Canmore, Alta., led to a shutdown of the road Friday.

Westbound lanes at Deadman’s Flats opened just before midnight, although eastbound remains restricted to one lane to make room for emergency crews.

@AlbertaWildfire are now in command of all operations on wildfire CWF108. No buildings are currently threatened. Structural firefighters have rolled off. Expect helicopter & ground operations to continue with smoke in the area.

Updates will be posted at: https://t.co/W9V1EQSCtu pic.twitter.com/erY7x24QSc — Canmore Fire Rescue (@CanmoreFireRes) August 14, 2021

The fire, which broke out just before 5 p.m. Aug. 13, burned 10 hectares of land within two hours and was classified as out of control, according to Alberta Wildfire.

“Given initial reports, our Incident Commander has requested additional resources from AB Forestry and a water tender from Kananaskis FD,” Canmore Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

At 8:30 p.m., Canmore Fire Rescue said air suppression of the fire would continue until sunset, and ground crews would remain at the fire through the night.

“There is some infrastructure in the area, including a resort and power lines, but they are not threatened at this time,” Alberta Wildfire spokesperson Josee St-Onge said.

"Firefighting crews, airtankers and helicopters are currently fighting this wildfire, with more resources on their way."

In photos and videos sent to Global News and posted to social media, large plumes of smoke could be seen wafting across the highway as traffic drove through.

The Canmore Firefighters Association said just after 6 p.m. that crews were circling the town of Canmore, preparing to drop water and flame retardant material.

View image in full screen Firefighters take to the air to fight a wildfire near Canmore on Friday, Aug. 13. Courtesy: Kelly VanderBeek

According to the RCMP, the call about the fire first came in at about 4:30 p.m., and RCMP as well as firefighters were at the scene fighting the flames from both the ground and air.

“(The) Canmore RCMP investigation is ongoing.”

At about 6:15 p.m., Canmore Fire Rescue said the highway closure was causing traffic to back up as far as the Parks Canada gate outside of Banff.

View image in full screen A large plume of smoke is seen coming from a grass fire along Highway 1 near Canmore, Atla., on Friday, Aug. 13. Courtesy: Gordana Jacimovic

