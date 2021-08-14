Menu

Traffic

Motorist arrested for dangerous driving after passenger dies in single-vehicle crash: Toronto police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

A motorist has been arrested for dangerous driving after a deadly single-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Saturday, police say.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bloor Street West and Lothian Avenue, just east of Islington Avenue, before 2:45 a.m.

The spokesperson said officers received information that the vehicle was “travelling at a very high rate of speed” in the westbound lanes of Bloor Street West.

Trending Stories

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

They said the vehicle went onto the sidewalk on the north side of the street and crashed into a pole.

When the crash happened, the spokesperson said the passenger was thrown from the vehicle. They died at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody a short time later. It’s unclear if charges have been formally laid in connection with the investigation.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the crash was asked to call police at 416-808-2222.

