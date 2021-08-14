Motorist arrested for dangerous driving after passenger dies in single-vehicle crash: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorist has been arrested for dangerous driving after a deadly single-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Saturday, police say.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bloor Street West and Lothian Avenue, just east of Islington Avenue, before 2:45 a.m.

The spokesperson said officers received information that the vehicle was “travelling at a very high rate of speed” in the westbound lanes of Bloor Street West.

They said the vehicle went onto the sidewalk on the north side of the street and crashed into a pole.

When the crash happened, the spokesperson said the passenger was thrown from the vehicle. They died at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody a short time later. It’s unclear if charges have been formally laid in connection with the investigation.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the crash was asked to call police at 416-808-2222.