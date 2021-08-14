Two people stabbed in two separate events in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were stabbed in two separate events overnight in Montreal.

The most recent assault occurred near Place Émilie-Gamelin Park, following an altercation between two individuals.

“Around 2:30 a.m. a call came to 911 concerning a person who was stabbed near rue Berri and boulevard de Maisonneuve, in the Ville-Marie sector. On the spot, the police located the victim, a 38-year-old man. , stabbed in the upper body, “said agent Véronique Comtois, spokesperson for the Police Department of the City of Montreal (SPVM) on Saturday morning.

The man was taken to hospital, but there is no fear for his life.

A few hours earlier, another call to 911, around 11:15 p.m. Friday, reported that a young woman had been stabbed in the tunnel on rue Saint-Marc, near rue Baile, still in the Ville-Marie borough. .

“According to the first information obtained, the woman was walking on rue Saint-Marc when she passed the suspect. For some unknown reason, the suspect allegedly assaulted the woman with a sharp object before fleeing,” the door said. -speak of the SPVM.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, “had injuries to her upper and lower body.” She was taken to hospital, but her life is not in danger, according to Agent Comtois.

“The scene was protected and the investigators went on site to analyze it, as well as the forensic identity technicians (…) A dog handler was also called in for assistance to carry out some research,” said Véronique Comtois.

The SPVM is conducting two separate investigations concerning these two armed attacks.

