Canada

Canada evacuating thousands of Afghans and their families amid Taliban push

By David Lao Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 5:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada opposed to a government installed by force in Afghanistan: Freeland' Canada opposed to a government installed by force in Afghanistan: Freeland
WATCH ABOVE: Canada opposed to a government installed by force in Afghanistan: Freeland

Canada will be will be evacuating and resettling thousands of Afghan refugees.

The announcement came on the heels of the Canadian government facing repeated calls to help evacuate Afghan nationals who have assisted Canada.

Read more: Canadian military preparing to evacuate Canadians from Afghanistan: sources

About 20,000 Afghans will be rescued and many of them will be evacuated alongside their children and families, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters at a press conference Friday afternoon.

The refugees include a number of journalists, human rights activists and public servants — many of whom have worked alongside the Canadian officials there.

On Thursday night, the Global News learned that the Canadian military was planning to pull out a number of Canadians from its embassy in Kabul. Sources told Global News then that the embassy was “ripping out,” an evacuation process that includes discarding classified items.

Click to play video: 'U.N. chief calls on Taliban to halt Afghanistan offensive ‘immediately’' U.N. chief calls on Taliban to halt Afghanistan offensive ‘immediately’

The sources also told Global News Thursday that several Afghan nationals and their families were awaiting rescue from a Canadian compound, though the Canadian government was still deciding at the time whether they would be pulled out alongside Canadian citizens there.

According to the sources, Canadian Special Operations units, including Canadian Special Operations Regiment (CSOR) and Joint Task Force 2 (JTF2), were going to be deployed to rescue Canadians from the embassy.

