Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre receives $1M in government funding for HVAC upgrades

The Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre is receiving more than $1 million in government funding for upgrades to its heating and ventilation (HVAC) system.

The announcement was part of $1.6 million allocated to six Ontario communities from the federal and provincial governments.

According to Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef and MPP Dave Smith, the fitness facility will have improved ventilation after the replacement of the dehumidification unit and all related works to configure it to the building.

The federal government is contributing $843,352 while the Ontario government is providing $210,838 to the project.

“We are grateful that the Sports and Wellness Centre Rehabilitation Project has been selected as one of six projects receiving funding through Infrastructure Canada,” said Mayor Diane Therrien. “This funding will support improvements that will serve families in Peterborough for many years to come.”

The Government of Canada is providing $1.2M to six projects through its COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the health and well-being of all Canadians,” said Monsef. “Now more than ever, we understand the need to support our municipalities so that they can maintain their assets in order to continue providing access to quality programming and essential services. That’s why we’re investing over $1.2 million – 80 cents on every dollar of total funding – through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream to improve recreational facilities, connectivity, and essential infrastructure in six communities across Southern and Eastern Ontario. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $323,000 to six projects.

“These repairs and upgrades in six municipalities will improve the health and safety of the important places where our communities gather together,” said Smith. “As we emerge from the pandemic, it is more important than ever that we ensure the lifespan of municipal infrastructure is maintained so that it can be enjoyed now and in the years to come.”

Other projects included rehabilitation of the shoreline in the Town of Goderich, high-speed broadband internet in the Municipality of Morris-Turnberry, soccer clubhouse repairs in Thorold; and upgrades to the municipal office, firehall and library in the Village of Newberry.

