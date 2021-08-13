COVID-19 vaccines made mandatory for all Georgian College students, staff

Send this page to someone via email

Georgian College has announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for all students and employees who will attend any college campus or location as of Sept. 7.

The school said it’s been “closely watching” vaccination rates among the college population, as well as effects of variants of concern, like the COVID-19 Delta variant.

“Throughout the pandemic, while maintaining delivery of our programs both on and off campus, Georgian has been committed to the health and safety of our students and employees. It’s driven our decisions from the very beginning and this decision is no different,” said MaryLynn West-Moynes, Georgian College’s president and CEO, in a statement.

“We know widespread vaccination is our best strategy to a safe and more rapid return to on-campus life and I’m committed to doing everything we can to make that return a reality for our students and employees.”

In order to work or study on any Georgian College campus, students and staff will be required to have their first dose by Sept. 7 and to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

The school is working with local public health unit to host immunization clinics on campus.

Georgian will grant accommodations to individuals who cannot be vaccinated on medical grounds or other grounds recognized by the Ontario Human Rights Code.