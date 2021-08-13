Coun. Arielle Kayabaga nominated as federal Liberal candidate in London West

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., city Coun. Arielle Kayabaga has been named the federal Liberal candidate for London West.

Kayabaga, who has represented Ward 13 since 2018, was nominated in a vote held on Thursday, besting fellow candidates Afeez Ajibowu and Zeba Hashmi.

In a tweet Friday, Kayabaga thanked those who voted for her and added she was honoured to be the party’s London West candidate in the next election.

“I’m committed to fiercely advocating for this city and its people. I hope to be able to do that here and in Ottawa soon with your support.”

Liberal MP Kate Young has represented London West since 2015. She was re-elected in 2019, and said in March that she would not run again. Kayabaga announced her run for the nomination shortly afterwards.

“Congratulations Arielle Kayabaga for winning the Liberal nomination in London West!” Young tweeted shortly after Kayabaga was announced as the winner.

“Arielle is a strong, dynamic woman and I am so happy she will be carrying the Liberal banner into the next election!”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to trigger an election on Sunday despite ongoing concerns about a fourth wave of COVID-19.

Sources have confirmed to Global News that Trudeau is planning to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon for an election that will be held Sept. 20 following a tight five-week campaign.

Trudeau is looking to gain back the majority government he lost in 2019. The Liberal government has had to rely on the support of at least one other federal party, often the NDP, to pass legislation.

Kayabaga will go up against Rob Flack of the Conservatives, Shawna Lewkowitz of the NDP and Mike McMullen of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) in the next federal election. No candidate has been named yet by the Green Party of Canada.

Kayabaga was elected councillor of the downtown Ward 13 in 2018, becoming the first Black woman to serve on London city council. She previously stated she would take a leave of absence from her municipal seat if nominated as the Liberal candidate.

It comes ahead of a municipal race next year which will see two other city councillors depart from the London council horseshoe.

Ward 3 Councillor Mo Salih and Ward 4 Councillor Jesse Helmer both announced in March that they would not seek re-election to make way for “new voices and diverse perspectives.”

— With files from Amanda Connolly