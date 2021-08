Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock Police say a 58-year-old missing person has been found safe.

Police say Steven Grant was reported missing from the Fyfe Avenue area in Woodstock, Ont.

They say he was last seen wearing no shirt and blue pants. Few details are known.

