McMaster University prof accused of sexual assault pleads ‘not guilty’

A 46-year-old McMaster University professor, accused of sexual assault, pleaded not guilty to the charges in a virtual courtroom on Thursday.

Scott Watter, a staffer in the psychology, neuroscience and behaviour (PNB) department, appeared in front of justice Justice Amanda Joy Camara on Aug. 12 to register the plea.

The PNB prof was charged by Hamilton police in June 2020 after a woman came forward with accusations of sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators said the “adult female victim” identified the accused in connection with offences that occurred in 2017.

A publication ban is in effect for the trial which prohibits the naming of the alleged victim.

Watters trial is set to continue on Sept. 30.

