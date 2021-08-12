Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

McMaster University prof accused of sexual assault pleads ‘not guilty’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 5:50 pm
McMaster University prof accused of sexual assault pleads ‘not guilty’ - image
Lisa Polewski / Global News

A 46-year-old McMaster University professor, accused of sexual assault, pleaded not guilty to the charges in a virtual courtroom on Thursday.

Scott Watter, a staffer in the psychology, neuroscience and behaviour (PNB) department, appeared in front of justice Justice Amanda Joy Camara on Aug. 12 to register the plea.

Read more: 2 more McMaster staff members accused in sexual violence investigation, says president

The PNB prof was charged by Hamilton police in June 2020 after a woman came forward with accusations of sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators said the “adult female victim” identified the accused in connection with offences that occurred in 2017.

Trending Stories

A publication ban is in effect for the trial which prohibits the naming of the alleged victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: McMaster students ‘ask for change’ from university over concerns from sexual assault investigations

Watters trial is set to continue on Sept. 30.

Click to play video: 'Man on trial for murder of Toronto nurse admits to hitting her with crowbar' Man on trial for murder of Toronto nurse admits to hitting her with crowbar
Man on trial for murder of Toronto nurse admits to hitting her with crowbar – Aug 3, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagHamilton tagHamilton news tagMcMaster University tagMcMaster tagscott watter tagmcmaster sexual assault tagsexual assault at mcmaster university tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers