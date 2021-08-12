15 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Local public health also reported nine new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 5,108, including 41 that are active.

Nine of the new cases are in Barrie, while four are in Essa and two are in Innisfil.

Four of the new cases are community-acquired, while three are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, one is outbreak-related and another is travel-related.

The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,468 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,129 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 513 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 553,962, including 9,412 deaths.

