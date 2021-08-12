SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

15 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 4:27 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario releases separate isolation guidelines for vaccinated individuals' COVID-19: Ontario releases separate isolation guidelines for vaccinated individuals
Fully vaccinated individuals won’t necessarily have to self-isolate if they’ve come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 if they’re not feeling any symptoms.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday, bringing the local total case count up to 12,468, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported nine new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 5,108, including 41 that are active.

Read more: Ontario isolation, school dismissal rules now depend on COVID-19 vaccination status

Nine of the new cases are in Barrie, while four are in Essa and two are in Innisfil.

Four of the new cases are community-acquired, while three are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, one is outbreak-related and another is travel-related.

The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since mid-June

Of the region’s total 12,468 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,129 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 513 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 553,962, including 9,412 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Vaccine policy in place for U of T students returning to campus' Vaccine policy in place for U of T students returning to campus
