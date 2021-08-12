SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Waterloo Region reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 3:21 pm
Click to play video: '4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic underway in Canada: Dr. Tam' 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic underway in Canada: Dr. Tam
Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Thursday that national surveillance data shows a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is already underway, being driven by the Delta variant. She said the country has about 13,000 active cases, which is more than double from two weeks ago.

Waterloo Region’s public health unit reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total case count to 18,594.

Active cases fell by four from the previous day to 139, which includes 10 cases being treated in an area hospital.

Read more: University of Guelph mandates vaccines for everyone on campus

The region’s coronavirus death toll increased to 286 with one more fatal case being confirmed.

Another 28 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing resolved cases to 18,161.

Meanwhile, 2,213 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Waterloo Region the previous day.

Roughly 84 per cent across the region have received at least one dose, while more than 378,237 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 74.5 per cent of the eligible population.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph perfect home for new Moderna vaccine facility, mayor says

Only about 2,080 more vaccines are needed to reach 75 per cent, the region said.

The region also reported that more than 803,820 doses have been administered to Waterloo residents.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo COVID 19 tagCOVID news tagWaterloo coronavirus tagWaterloo COVID cases tagWaterloo COVID vaccines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers