Waterloo Region reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Waterloo Region’s public health unit reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total case count to 18,594.

Active cases fell by four from the previous day to 139, which includes 10 cases being treated in an area hospital.

The region’s coronavirus death toll increased to 286 with one more fatal case being confirmed.

Another 28 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing resolved cases to 18,161.

Meanwhile, 2,213 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Waterloo Region the previous day.

Roughly 84 per cent across the region have received at least one dose, while more than 378,237 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 74.5 per cent of the eligible population.

Only about 2,080 more vaccines are needed to reach 75 per cent, the region said.

The region also reported that more than 803,820 doses have been administered to Waterloo residents.

