No injuries, $60K in damage after fire at central Hamilton residential building

Hamilton fire says an “unattended candle” appears to be the cause of a Thursday morning blaze at a residential building in the city’s centre.

Firefighters say they were initially called out just after 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 to a blaze at 8 Tisdale St. on the corner of King Street East.

A resident and a pet had to be rescued from the top floor of the three-storey building amid flames from a second-floor suite, according to officials.

“The fire was quickly brought under control and was confined to an apartment on the second floor,” fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said in e-mail to Global News.

“Three residents of the building were assessed at the scene by Hamilton Paramedics but refused treatment.”

Damage to the building is estimated to be in the neighbourhood of $60,000, according to Cunliffe.

Firefighting crews are working at a multiple alarm structure fire on Tisdale Avenue North #HamOnt. Fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/uU7YtyDsTC — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) August 12, 2021