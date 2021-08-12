Menu

Traffic

Sinkhole opens in front of Carleton University in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 11:09 am
City of Ottawa crews repair a sinkhole on Bronson Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
City of Ottawa crews repair a sinkhole on Bronson Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. MTO / City of Ottawa cameras

A sinkhole caused by a burst water main snared a car at the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Brewer Way on Thursday morning.

Ottawa police said they were at the scene between Carleton University and the Brewer COVID-19 Assessment Centre around 9 a.m. for an “infrastructure issue.”

Photos and video from the scene appeared to show a burst pipe spewing water and a vehicle’s front tires trapped in the hole.

Capital Coun. Shawn Menard tweeted that the car had been towed out and that repairs are expected later in the day.

No injuries have been reported.

City crews are currently on scene and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the water main break.

Menard said repairs are expected to take five to six hours. Bronson Avenue is reduced to one lane northbound in the interim.

Click to play video: 'Buildings evacuated after giant sinkhole opens up in Ottawa' Buildings evacuated after giant sinkhole opens up in Ottawa
Buildings evacuated after giant sinkhole opens up in Ottawa – Jun 8, 2016
