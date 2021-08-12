Sinkhole opens in front of Carleton University in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

A sinkhole caused by a burst water main snared a car at the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Brewer Way on Thursday morning.

Ottawa police said they were at the scene between Carleton University and the Brewer COVID-19 Assessment Centre around 9 a.m. for an “infrastructure issue.”

Photos and video from the scene appeared to show a burst pipe spewing water and a vehicle’s front tires trapped in the hole.

Capital Coun. Shawn Menard tweeted that the car had been towed out and that repairs are expected later in the day.

Bronson is temporality down to one lane at Brewer Park heading Northbound. Back ups expected. I’m on site. Small sinkhole because of a water break. Car has been towed out. No injuries reported. Repair to take place today. #ottawa #ottnews https://t.co/ax0cFliQm9 pic.twitter.com/3K88psMdTF — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) August 12, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

City crews are currently on scene and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the water main break.

Menard said repairs are expected to take five to six hours. Bronson Avenue is reduced to one lane northbound in the interim.

3:29 Buildings evacuated after giant sinkhole opens up in Ottawa Buildings evacuated after giant sinkhole opens up in Ottawa – Jun 8, 2016