7 OC Transpo double-decker buses need steering fix after inspection

Send this page to someone via email

Inspections continue across OC Transpo’s fleet of trains and buses in what’s shaping up to be a heavy week for transit maintenance in Ottawa.

The stalled train on Ottawa’s light-rail transit line was successfully relocated to the storage yard on Wednesday after maintenance workers slowly escorted the vehicle along the track from Tunney’s Pasture Station, the site of an axle derailment on Sunday evening.

Service on Ottawa’s Confederation Line LRT remains down Thursday morning as rail workers inspect the entire fleet before returning trains to service. They’re looking for an issue identified with the axle bearing on the original train.

OC Transpo has also been conducting a parallel investigation this week into an issue that drove a double-decker bus off the road on Carling Avenue near Herzberg Road on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa transit boss John Manconi said in a memo late Wednesday that the issue is related to part of the steering system in need of adjustment.

Nineteen buses of the same model were pulled from service for an inspection.

Seven buses have been flagged as requiring the same adjustment, while 12 others have been put back into service, Manconi said.

Repairs on these vehicles are expected to be completed in the “next couple of days,” he said.

1:59 Ottawa’s city manager defends OC Transpo top boss amidst poor LRT service Ottawa’s city manager defends OC Transpo top boss amidst poor LRT service – Jan 23, 2020