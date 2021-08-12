Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Niagara woman charged as accessory in Fort Erie 2nd-degree murder investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 8:58 am
Niagara woman charged as accessory in Fort Erie 2nd-degree murder investigation - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A 63-year-old woman from the town of Lincoln has been charged for her alleged part in a Fort Erie murder.

Niagara Regional police say the accused was arrested on Wednesday and faces a single charge of accessory after the fact tied to a homicide investigation at home on Mathewson Avenue and Dovercourt Road on June 9.

Read more: 2 men arrested in Fort Erie homicide

Two 29-year-old men were arrested the day after the discovery of a body at the residence and subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

Trending Stories

The accused woman’s first court date is set for Friday in St. Catharines.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigate shooting that injured 12-year-old boy' Toronto police investigate shooting that injured 12-year-old boy
Toronto police investigate shooting that injured 12-year-old boy – Jul 31, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagNiagara Regional Police tagFort Erie tagWest Lincoln tagDovercourt Road tagFort Erie homicide tagFort Erie murder tagandrew blais tagmathewson avenue tagtristan skelton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers