Niagara woman charged as accessory in Fort Erie 2nd-degree murder investigation

A 63-year-old woman from the town of Lincoln has been charged for her alleged part in a Fort Erie murder.
Niagara Regional police say the accused was arrested on Wednesday and faces a single charge of accessory after the fact tied to a homicide investigation at home on Mathewson Avenue and Dovercourt Road on June 9.
Two 29-year-old men were arrested the day after the discovery of a body at the residence and subsequently charged with second-degree murder.
The accused woman’s first court date is set for Friday in St. Catharines.
