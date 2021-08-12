Niagara woman charged as accessory in Fort Erie 2nd-degree murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old woman from the town of Lincoln has been charged for her alleged part in a Fort Erie murder.

Niagara Regional police say the accused was arrested on Wednesday and faces a single charge of accessory after the fact tied to a homicide investigation at home on Mathewson Avenue and Dovercourt Road on June 9.

Two 29-year-old men were arrested the day after the discovery of a body at the residence and subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

The accused woman’s first court date is set for Friday in St. Catharines.

