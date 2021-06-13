Menu

Crime

2 men arrested in Fort Erie homicide

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 13, 2021 11:55 am
Two men have been charged in a homicide investigation in Fort Erie, Ont. View image in full screen
Two men have been charged in a homicide investigation in Fort Erie, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police say they have arrested two men in connection with a homicide in Fort Erie, Ont.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Mathewson Avenue and Dovercourt Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday where they found the body of a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Read more: Niagara police investigating after body found in Fort Erie home

Police say Tristan Skelton, 29, and Andrew Blais, 29, who are both from Fort Erie, have each been charged with second degree murder.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and is being coordinated by detectives with the Homicide Unit.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton experiencing spike in homicides' Edmonton experiencing spike in homicides
Edmonton experiencing spike in homicides – May 21, 2021
