2 men arrested in Fort Erie homicide

Niagara Regional Police say they have arrested two men in connection with a homicide in Fort Erie, Ont.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Mathewson Avenue and Dovercourt Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday where they found the body of a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police say Tristan Skelton, 29, and Andrew Blais, 29, who are both from Fort Erie, have each been charged with second degree murder.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and is being coordinated by detectives with the Homicide Unit.

