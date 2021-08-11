B.C.’s Sunshine Coast bans outdoor use of tap water as region faces drought conditions

Send this page to someone via email

With more drought-like conditions in the weather forecast, British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast has banned the outdoor use of tap water.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District on Tuesday implemented Stage 4 water conservation regulations, which ban the use of tap water for things like garden hoses, sprinklers, and irrigation. It also cannot be used for pools, hot tubs, and garden fountains.

“We’re currently in a situation that, if no further measures are taken, we would not be able to guarantee the water supply until later this summer, early fall, if the current dry and warm weather continues,” Remko Rosenboom of the Sunshine Coast Regional District said.

The regulations are in effect until further notice. Those who fail to comply face the possibility of a $500 fine.

Water levels on Chapman Lake, the main water supply to residents on the coast, have dropped precipitously in recent weeks.

Photos show how water levels on Chapman Lake have changed since June.

View image in full screen Chapman Lake on June 18, 2021. Sunshine Coast Regional District

View image in full screen Chapman Lake on July 28. Sunshine Coast Regional District

View image in full screen Chapman Lake on Aug. 11, 2021.

The regional district says it will start diverting water from Edwards Lake and is planning to use an emergency backup system to access additional water at Chapman Lake.

