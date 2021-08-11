Menu

Canada

B.C.’s Sunshine Coast bans outdoor use of tap water as region faces drought conditions

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 10:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Sunshine Coast bans outdoor use of tap water as drought conditions worsen' Sunshine Coast bans outdoor use of tap water as drought conditions worsen
The Sunshine Coast is banning the outdoor use of tap water with drought conditions worsening in that area. Chapman Lake is the main water supply to residents on the coast and water levels are just one symbol of how bad the drought is.

With more drought-like conditions in the weather forecast, British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast has banned the outdoor use of tap water.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District on Tuesday implemented Stage 4 water conservation regulations, which ban the use of tap water for things like garden hoses, sprinklers, and irrigation. It also cannot be used for pools, hot tubs, and garden fountains.

Read more: B.C. residents encouraged to curb water use as drought conditions grow

“We’re currently in a situation that, if no further measures are taken, we would not be able to guarantee the water supply until later this summer, early fall, if the current dry and warm weather continues,” Remko Rosenboom of the Sunshine Coast Regional District said.

The regulations are in effect until further notice. Those who fail to comply face the possibility of a $500 fine.

Read more: ‘Come prepared, bring water’: B.C.’s Gulf Islands suffering drought-like conditions

Water levels on Chapman Lake, the main water supply to residents on the coast, have dropped precipitously in recent weeks.

Photos show how water levels on Chapman Lake have changed since June.

Chapman Lake on June 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Chapman Lake on June 18, 2021. Sunshine Coast Regional District
Chapman Lake on July 28. View image in full screen
Chapman Lake on July 28. Sunshine Coast Regional District
Chapman Lake on Aug. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Chapman Lake on Aug. 11, 2021.

The regional district says it will start diverting water from Edwards Lake and is planning to use an emergency backup system to access additional water at Chapman Lake.

