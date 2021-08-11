Aerial ignitions planned for Arrow Lake complex, says BC Wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service says planned ignitions are planned for the Arrow Lake wildfire complex.

The complex includes the Michaud Creek and Octopus Creek wildfires, which are burning on opposite sides of Lower Arrow Lake.

The Michaud Creek fire, on the west shore of Lower Arrow Lake. is estimated at 13,600 hectares. North and on the eastern shore is the Octopus Creek fire, estimated at 20,232 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service is preparing to conduct aerial ignitions on the Octopus Creek and Michaud Creek wildfires as early as Thursday, August 12, 2021. Smoke will be visible from #BCHwy6 and surrounding areas.

For further details, visit: https://t.co/GxZElRaYT3 #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/OZ6YF4i3Yp — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 11, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

According to BC Wildfire, residents in the surrounding areas, including the communities of Edgewood and Fauquier, are being advised that smoke will be visible.

“The exact timing of the planned ignitions will depend on weather and site conditions, but could begin as early as Thursday, Aug. 12,” said BC Wildfire.

“The purpose of the planned ignition is to reduce the available fuel between the fire and the established control lines.”

BC Wildfire said the planned ignitions will not only secure control lines, but will also create safer and easier access for ground crews.

4:51 Monte Lake resident critical of BC Wildfire Service Monte Lake resident critical of BC Wildfire Service

The agency says the planned ignitions will be monitored closely and that ground, heavy equipment and aerial support will be on-site.

Story continues below advertisement

Heli-torches and plastic sphere dispensers (PSDs) will be used during the aerial ignitions.

PSDs are golf-ball-sized spheres that are dropped from a helicopter and, through a chemical reaction, ignite shortly after reaching the forest floor.

“Aerial ignitions help enhance the overall safety, efficiency and effectiveness of fire-management efforts,” said BC Wildfire.

“(Using PSDs) allows fire management personnel to ignite forest fuels with precision.”

2:35 Falkland residents returning home as crews battle White Rock Lake fire Falkland residents returning home as crews battle White Rock Lake fire