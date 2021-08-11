‘Dangerous’ thunderstorms possible for Waterloo Region, Guelph: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says weather conditions on Wednesday could lead to dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.
The storms are expected to hit late in the afternoon and into the evening, bringing with them wind gusts of 100 km/h and ping pong ball-sized hail, the agency said.
“Thunderstorms have developed over Michigan and are tracking towards the area,” Environment Canada said. “Thunderstorms are expected to move east of the area late in the evening.”
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch just after 2 p.m. and said conditions are favourable for storms that could produce large hail, winds and/or torrential rainfall.
Large hail can damage property and cause injuries, while wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road, the weather office said.
The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that everyone take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
