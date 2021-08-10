Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP recover body of missing 33-year-old boater in White Lake

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 4:05 pm
Police say they recovered the body of a missing boater after days of searching for him in White Lake, north of Perth, Ont. View image in full screen
Police say they recovered the body of a missing boater after days of searching for him in White Lake, north of Perth, Ont. Global News

A two-day search for a missing boater on White Lake, just north of Perth, Ont., has ended in tragedy.

Lanark County OPP say the body of a 33-year-old man was recovered Monday night in the water.

Read more: Leeds OPP still searching for man lost on Butternut Bay in Elizabethtown

Police have been searching the lake since Saturday, after receiving reports that a boater had fallen into the water without resurfacing.

Trending Stories

Search efforts included OPP helicopter and the underwater search and recovery unit.

Police say no further details regarding the search, or identification of the victim, are available at this time.

Click to play video: 'Woman dies following crash north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP' Woman dies following crash north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP
Woman dies following crash north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagBody Found tagPerth tagwhite lake tagOPP search and rescue tagWater Recovery tagOPP search and resuce tagWhite Lake missing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers