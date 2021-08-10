OPP recover body of missing 33-year-old boater in White Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A two-day search for a missing boater on White Lake, just north of Perth, Ont., has ended in tragedy.

Lanark County OPP say the body of a 33-year-old man was recovered Monday night in the water.

Police have been searching the lake since Saturday, after receiving reports that a boater had fallen into the water without resurfacing.

Search efforts included OPP helicopter and the underwater search and recovery unit.

Police say no further details regarding the search, or identification of the victim, are available at this time.

