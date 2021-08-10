Power producer TransAlta raises financial outlook for the year, reports Q2 loss

Send this page to someone via email

TransAlta Corp. raised its financial outlook for the year as it reported a loss of $12 million in its second quarter.

The power producer says the net loss for the quarter ended June 30 amounted to four cents per diluted share compared with a net loss of $60 million or 22 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $619 million, up from $437 million in the same quarter last year.

TransAlta says its comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization amounted to $302 million for the quarter compared with $217 million in the same period in 2020.

In its revised outlook, the company says its comparable EBITDA for its full year is now estimated to be between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, up from an earlier forecast of between $960 million and $1.08 billion.

TransAlta also raised its estimate for free cash flow for the year to between $440 million and $515 million, up from an earlier estimate of between $340 million and $440 million.