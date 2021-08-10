Police investigate shooting amid discovery of shell casings near Hamilton Mountain plaza

Send this page to someone via email

Police are treating the discovery of shell casings near a Hamilton Mountain shopping plaza on the weekend as a “targeted” incident.

Investigators believe the shooting incident likely happened early Sunday morning after learning that a number of “loud bangs” were heard around 4 a.m. at 796 Concession St.

“Hamilton Police are asking area residents to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity and to contact the detectives,” the service said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Detectives say the casings weren’t actually discovered until after 8 a.m. following a call to police.

No calls were made at the time of the shooting.

No injuries in connection with the discovery have been reported.

