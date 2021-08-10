Edmonton councillor Ben Henderson to run in next federal election

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city councillor Ben Henderson is running for the Liberal Party in the next federal election.

Henderson, who’s been on city council since 2007, made the announcement on Twitter and Facebook Tuesday.

“Edmonton Mill Woods deserves strong and effective representation in government, that is why I’m thrilled and honoured to run for the job of serving the community of Mill Woods and the Meadows in Parliament,” he wrote.

“My campaign will be focused on fighting for a safer, inclusive, and economically resilient Mill Woods.”

His news release says, as an MP, Henderson would “continue delivering support for Edmontonians while protecting people’s health, creating good middle-class jobs, protecting the environment, and building a more equal and inclusive Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

Henderson has lived in Edmonton since 1981.

In March, he announced that after four terms and 14 years, he wouldn’t be seeking re-election as city councillor.

While a federal election has not been called, it’s expected Canadians will go to the polls this fall.