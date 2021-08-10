Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fishing and camping gear, computer stolen from RV in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 10:23 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating the theft of items from an RV in early August. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are searching for suspects in connection with the break and enter of a recreational vehicle in the city last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, sometime overnight between Aug. 3-4, suspects stole items from an RV that had been parked for repairs in the area of The Kingsway and The Parkway area in the city’s south end.

Read more: Peterborough youth, 15, arrested, second suspect sought, after teens robbed: police

The items reported stolen include fishing rods, reels, electronic equipment and tackle, camping items (chairs, umbrellas and a portable barbecue) and a computer.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'RV camping at all-time high say vendors, campgrounds' RV camping at all-time high say vendors, campgrounds
RV camping at all-time high say vendors, campgrounds
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagTrailer tagRV tagPeterborough theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers