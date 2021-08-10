Fishing and camping gear, computer stolen from RV in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are searching for suspects in connection with the break and enter of a recreational vehicle in the city last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, sometime overnight between Aug. 3-4, suspects stole items from an RV that had been parked for repairs in the area of The Kingsway and The Parkway area in the city’s south end.

The items reported stolen include fishing rods, reels, electronic equipment and tackle, camping items (chairs, umbrellas and a portable barbecue) and a computer.

2:40 RV camping at all-time high say vendors, campgrounds RV camping at all-time high say vendors, campgrounds

Advertisement