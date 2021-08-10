Menu

Crime

Fire destroys house near Kincardine, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted August 10, 2021 7:09 am
Fire destroys house near Kincardine, Ont. - image View image in full screen

Police are investigating a fire that gutted a house early Monday on Boiler Beach Road in Huron Township.

OPP, along with members of Kincardine Fire & Emergency, and Ripley-Huron Fire Department, responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the structure was fully engulfed by flames by the time they arrived.

Police, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal, are investigating the cause of the fire.

No damage estimate is available at this time, but it is expected to be significant.

There were no injuries.

Investigators ask anyone with video surveillance to contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

