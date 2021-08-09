Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Call renewed for public inquiry on 5-year anniversary of Colten Boushie’s death

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 6:35 pm
Colten Boushie’s family renewed their call for a public inquiry into the 22-year-old Indigenous man’s death near Biggar, Sask., on Aug. 9, 2016. View image in full screen
Colten Boushie’s family renewed their call for a public inquiry into the 22-year-old Indigenous man’s death near Biggar, Sask., on Aug. 9, 2016. File / Global News

On the five-year anniversary of the passing of Colten Boushie, his family renewed their call for a public inquiry into the shooting death and the acquittal of Gerald Stanley.

On Aug. 9, 2016, Stanley shot Boushie after the 22-year-old Indigenous man and some of his friends drove onto the farmer’s rural property near Biggar, Sask.

Stanley has always maintained the shooting was accidental, and a jury later found him not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter in February 2018.

Read more: Report into shooting of Colten Boushie heightens desire for change in RCMP: minister

The Crown said there was no legal basis to appeal Stanley’s acquittal.

Story continues below advertisement

During a press conference on Monday, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) stood in support of the family, saying the death and acquittal serve as “an example of systemic discrimination in the Canadian criminal justice system.

Read more: RCMP accepts Colten Boushie review findings, but union for Mounties is critical

“Five years later, we cannot forget about Colten Boushie, and we must remember him every day. We also honour his mother, Debbie Baptiste, who has shown immense courage and inspired many to stand up against injustice,” FSIN vice-chief David Pratt said in a press release.

“We must keep working towards equal justice for First Nations people and continue fighting to overcome the many issues that our people face in the justice system every day.”

Story continues below advertisement

FSIN said Boushie’s legacy and his family’s fight for fairness, respect and dignity for all First Nations people highlights the courage, strength and resilience in the face of racism, tragedy and injustice. 

Click to play video: 'Colten Boushie’s mother: RCMP watchdog report shows injustice' Colten Boushie’s mother: RCMP watchdog report shows injustice
Colten Boushie’s mother: RCMP watchdog report shows injustice – Mar 22, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagRacism tagFSIN tagFederation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations tagColten Boushie tagpublic inquiry tagGerald Stanley tagshooting death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers