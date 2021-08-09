Call renewed for public inquiry on 5-year anniversary of Colten Boushie’s death

On the five-year anniversary of the passing of Colten Boushie, his family renewed their call for a public inquiry into the shooting death and the acquittal of Gerald Stanley.
On Aug. 9, 2016, Stanley shot Boushie after the 22-year-old Indigenous man and some of his friends drove onto the farmer’s rural property near Biggar, Sask.
Stanley has always maintained the shooting was accidental, and a jury later found him not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter in February 2018.
The Crown said there was no legal basis to appeal Stanley’s acquittal.
During a press conference on Monday, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) stood in support of the family, saying the death and acquittal serve as “an example of systemic discrimination in the Canadian criminal justice system.
“Five years later, we cannot forget about Colten Boushie, and we must remember him every day. We also honour his mother, Debbie Baptiste, who has shown immense courage and inspired many to stand up against injustice,” FSIN vice-chief David Pratt said in a press release.
“We must keep working towards equal justice for First Nations people and continue fighting to overcome the many issues that our people face in the justice system every day.”
FSIN said Boushie’s legacy and his family’s fight for fairness, respect and dignity for all First Nations people highlights the courage, strength and resilience in the face of racism, tragedy and injustice.
Comments