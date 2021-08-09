Manitoba reports 25 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death

Manitoba Health officials are reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new confirmed death.

The newest victim is a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg Health Region and it is being linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

Monday’s data shows 568 active cases of the virus. Seven cases have been removed due to data correction, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 57,860 with a total of 1,184 deaths.

Meanwhile, 89 Manitobans are hospitalized with a total of 14 patients in the intensive care unit. Out of the 89 hospitalizations, 32 of the patients have active COVID-19, while 57 patients are no longer infectious.

There are six people in the ICU with active COVID-19 and 8 patients who are no longer contagious but are still requiring critical care.

A total of 1,332 tests were completed Sunday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February 2020 to 886,674 with a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent provincially and 1.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

