N.B. police searching river for 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau, missing since May

Police in northern New Brunswick are searching a river in an effort to find a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since May.

Bathurst, N.B., police say the RCMP and neighbouring municipal forces are searching for the girl in the Middle River, which flows into Bathurst Harbour in Chaleur Bay.

Madison Roy-Boudreau was reported missing on May 11 by her father, who watched her leave for school that morning.

Police have said she got into a grey Ford Ranger pickup later that morning, and the driver of that truck was arrested May 13.

Two weeks later, police said her disappearance had become a criminal investigation.

Last week, police conducted an aerial search of Bathurst and its surrounding area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2021.