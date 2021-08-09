Regina man charged with impersonating peace officer on several occasions: police

The Regina Police Service has charged a 34-year-old man with pretending to be a peace officer.
Police say the man claimed to be an RPS member on multiple occasions since May.
Tyson Peter Englot of Regina is charged with four counts of personating a peace officer.
He was arrested on Saturday and appeared in provincial court on Monday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
