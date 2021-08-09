Menu

Canada

Regina man charged with impersonating peace officer on several occasions: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 1:27 pm
Regina police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man with falsely claiming to be a peace officer. He appeared in court on Monday.
Regina police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man with falsely claiming to be a peace officer. He appeared in court on Monday. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service has charged a 34-year-old man with pretending to be a peace officer.

Read more: Edmonton man charged with impersonating a police officer

Police say the man claimed to be an RPS member on multiple occasions since May.

Tyson Peter Englot of Regina is charged with four counts of personating a peace officer.

Read more: Manitoba man arrested after impersonating police officer

He was arrested on Saturday and appeared in provincial court on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

