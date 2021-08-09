St. Albert massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old man has been charged after a woman reported to RCMP on July 24 that she was sexually assaulted by her massage therapist during her appointment.

Following an investigation, St. Albert RCMP charged Rizaldy Parreno with sexual assault.

He has been released from police custody with conditions and is set to appear in court on Sept. 13.

St. Albert Victim Services has been asked to support the victim.

RCMP believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone affected to come forward.

St. Albert RCMP can be reached at 780-458-7700.

