Crime

St. Albert massage therapist charged with sexual assault

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 11:39 am
RCMP believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone affected to come forward. Global News

A 45-year-old man has been charged after a woman reported to RCMP on July 24 that she was sexually assaulted by her massage therapist during her appointment.

Following an investigation, St. Albert RCMP charged Rizaldy Parreno with sexual assault.

He has been released from police custody with conditions and is set to appear in court on Sept. 13.

Read more: Edmonton police charge massage therapist with sexual assault

St. Albert Victim Services has been asked to support the victim.

RCMP believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone affected to come forward.

St. Albert RCMP can be reached at 780-458-7700.

