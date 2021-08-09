Suspect arrested in July 30 Winnipeg homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection with a July homicide.

Eric Jade Wirffel, 36, was picked up by police Friday after they issued a call to the public for any information about his whereabouts.

Eric Jade WIRFFEL has been arrested. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 9, 2021

Wirffel was wanted on a manslaughter charge for the July 30 killing of 31-year-old Tanner Daniel Kerr, police said, which took place at an Arlington Street home.

Kerr was the city’s 24th homicide victim of 2021.

