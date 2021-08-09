Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested in July 30 Winnipeg homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 11:05 am
Suspect arrested in July 30 Winnipeg homicide - image View image in full screen
Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection with a July homicide.

Eric Jade Wirffel, 36, was picked up by police Friday after they issued a call to the public for any information about his whereabouts.

Two homicides in Winnipeg over long weekend, police say

Wirffel was wanted on a manslaughter charge for the July 30 killing of 31-year-old Tanner Daniel Kerr, police said, which took place at an Arlington Street home.

Kerr was the city’s 24th homicide victim of 2021.

Two homicides in Winnipeg over long weekend, police say
Two homicides in Winnipeg over long weekend, police say
