Suspect arrested in July 30 Winnipeg homicide

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection with a July homicide.
Eric Jade Wirffel, 36, was picked up by police Friday after they issued a call to the public for any information about his whereabouts.
Wirffel was wanted on a manslaughter charge for the July 30 killing of 31-year-old Tanner Daniel Kerr, police said, which took place at an Arlington Street home.
Kerr was the city’s 24th homicide victim of 2021.
