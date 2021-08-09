Menu

Canada

Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 9:33 am
A woman was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Monday morning. View image in full screen
A woman was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Monday morning. Bill Barker/Global News

A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Monday, Peel police say.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision in the area of Meyerside Drive and Tomken Road just before 5:50 a.m.

Peel paramedics said the woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The area is closed due to the investigation.

