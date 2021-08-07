Menu

Traffic

West Island rem construction could cause some headaches for commuters

By Elizabeth Zogalis & Victoria Bakos Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 6:58 pm
WATCH: Rem construction in the West Island could cause some minor headaches for commuters over this weekend and next as major rails are installed across the highway.
West Island rem construction could cause some headaches for commuters

Rem construction in the West Island , could cause some minor headaches for commuters this weekend and the next.

On Monday, East bound highway 40 is closed at St. john’s until 5 a.m. while major rails will be installed across the highway.

Next weekend, West bound highway 40 is closed at St john’s from Friday 11 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m.

Traffic is being redirected onto the service road but you can also avoid the area by taking highway 20.

 

