West Island rem construction could cause some headaches for commuters

Rem construction in the West Island , could cause some minor headaches for commuters this weekend and the next.

On Monday, East bound highway 40 is closed at St. john’s until 5 a.m. while major rails will be installed across the highway.

Next weekend, West bound highway 40 is closed at St john’s from Friday 11 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m.

Traffic is being redirected onto the service road but you can also avoid the area by taking highway 20.