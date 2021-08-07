Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dal, King’s latest Atlantic Canada schools offering former kids in care free tuition

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2021 5:02 pm
Click to play video: 'NBCC unveils tuition program for former foster children' NBCC unveils tuition program for former foster children
New Brunswick Community College has become the first post-secondary institution in the province to create a former youth in care tuition bursary program. Megan Yamoah has more – Apr 9, 2021

Two Halifax universities are joining a growing list of post-secondary schools in Atlantic Canada offering free tuition to some students who spent time in foster care growing up.

Dalhousie University and the University of King’s College say the new tuition waiver programs will help remove financial barriers and encourage former youth in care to seek higher education.

Dalhousie says it will cover tuition for 10 students a year, while King’s says it will offer two tuition waivers each year.

Read more: Mount Saint Vincent University to cover all tuition and fees for former youth in care

The announcements by the Halifax schools come as a growing number of universities and colleges in the four Atlantic provinces are eliminating tuition fees for current or former foster children, sometimes called government or Crown wards.

Story continues below advertisement

Last November, Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax became the first university in Atlantic Canada to launch a tuition waiver program specifically for former youth in care.

Read more: Following Mount Saint Vincent University, Memorial offers free tuition to former foster kids

Memorial University of Newfoundland followed suit later that month, with the Nova Scotia Community College, Holland College in P.E.I. and the New Brunswick Community College launching similar programs earlier this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagDalhousie University tagFoster Care tagUniversity of King's College tagFree Tuition tagyouth in care tagfree tuition former kids in care tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers